Tomah Health canceling events due to COVID-19

Tomah Health is canceling a number of public events, including its March 26 Men’s Night and March 27 foot care clinic, due to the spread of COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said hospital officials continue to work with Wisconsin and Monroe County public health officials to prepare for possible cases in the area.

Prise said based on recommendations from the state and national health organizations, the hospital is canceling group events being coordinated by the hospital and events scheduled at Tomah Health. Also cancelled are Women’s Health Services educational classes, Parkinson’s Support Group and Hospice Touch Grief Group.

He said details on future events will be listed online at tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.