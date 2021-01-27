Tomah Health chair optimistic for new year

Tomah Health board chair Oak Moser admits this past year has been filled with challenges but says the hospital is moving forward despite the obstacles created by COVID-19.

“It’s been a very interesting year,” said Moser, who was re-elected to a second year as board chair during the hospital’s annual meeting Jan. 19. “Given two years back and our transition into the new Tomah Health facility, I would have said that was full of as many challenges as we ever would have anticipated, and then comes this last year, which has been quite tumultuous.”

Moser said the past year has been more challenging because the pandemic has affected so many people and on an individual basis.

“We had our staff exposed to the same things as the general public, and we took care of our staff and changed all our procedures and curtailed operations to be able to account for the COVID-19 cases in our community,” he said.

Moser credited hospital leadership and staff for their flexibility, commitment and attention to detail.