Tomah Health community begins face mask project

Officials at Tomah Health are inviting community residents to make masks for hospital staff.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said the hospital responded to an offer from Pastor Krysta Deede of the First United Methodist Church in Tomah, who was looking to support healthcare staff at Tomah Health.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We appreciate the outpouring of support and the church’s interest in making staff face masks which will be used by staff to prolong the use of our own hospital masks,” Prise said.

He said the hospital’s emergency preparedness committee has been meeting daily on issues, including supplies related to the COVID-19 virus.

“A number of Tomah area businesses have already contacted us to lend support and assistance,” Prise said.

Instructions to make a mask are available on the Tomah Health web page at tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.