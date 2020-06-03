Tomah Health Community Foundation aids Lend a Hand program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Imagine being taken to a hospital by ambulance and then realizing you have no way to get back to your home after being treated. For some area elderly patients and those who are homeless, the situation is real. That’s why the Tomah Health Community Foundation has donated $1,000 to help fund the Lend a Hand program at Tomah Health.

“It’s wonderful and we’re very appreciative of their support and helping these patients in our community to assist them when they are in their biggest need,” said Tomah Health Patient and Family Services social worker Kaelyn Laylan, CSW, who helps to coordinate the hospital assistance program.

The Lend a Hand program was started two years ago when hospital officials recognized a growing need to assist those who had no resources.

“Our most used resource is transportation; rides back from the ER (emergency room),” Laylan said. “A lot of times patients are brought in via ambulance and then need a ride back home.”

She said the foundation’s support will help to fund the program which, in turn, helps officials purchase gas gift cards for those in need.