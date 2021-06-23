Tomah Health Community Foundation Golf Event supports wellness

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Tomah Health Community Foundation is teeing up details of this year’s annual golf outing to support area wellness.

Foundation president Peter Reichardt said this year’s golf outing is scheduled Friday, Aug. 6 at the Hiawatha Golf Club, Tomah.

“We are very excited to again hold our annual golf outing, which is our largest fundraising activity to enhance wellness and health care in our area,” Reichardt said.

Reichardt said golfers can register for the 18-hole team scramble, which will also include a $25,000 hole-in-one event sponsored by Tap House Twenty of Tomah, and $10,000 putting contest supported by CCF Bank — this year’s outing sponsor.

“It has been one of the premiere golf events over the years, and we are looking forward to another tremendous event as a way to continue our vision to support local health care and wellness,” Reichardt said.

Over the past years the event has helped to financially support activities of the St. Claire Health Mission of Monroe County, Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry of Tomah, Second Harvest Food Bank, Monroe County Health Department, Tomah Boys & Girls Club, Junior Achievement and Family Promise of Monroe County.