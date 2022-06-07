Tomah Health Community Foundation golf event to support wellness

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is teeing up details of this year’s annual golf outing to support area wellness.

Foundation president Peter Reichardt said this year’s golf outing is scheduled Aug. 5 at the Hiawatha Golf Club, Tomah.

“As more events continue to take place in the area, we are very excited to continue a 26-year tradition with our annual golf outing, which is our largest fundraising activity to enhance wellness and health care in our area,” Reichardt said.

Reichardt said golfers can register for the 18-hole team scramble, which will also include a $25,000 hole-in-one event sponsored by Tap House Twenty of Tomah, and $5,000 putting contest supported by CCF Bank, this year’s outing sponsor.

“It has been one of the premiere golf events over the years, and we are looking forward to another wonderful event as a way to continue our vision to support local health care and wellness,” Reichardt said.

Over the past years, the event has helped to financially support activities of the Tomah Boys & Girls Club, Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry of Tomah, Second Harvest Food Bank, Monroe County Health Department and Treasured Chests of Monroe County.

Reichardt added that the outing will also feature silent and live auctions, a social hour and catered dinner.

Golf team registration has been mailed to past teams, but Reichardt said that new teams are welcome to take part. The registration deadline is July 15. Registration information is available at tomahhealth.org, or by contacting Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise at 608-377-8686 or at eprise@tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.