Tomah Health Community Foundation golf outing supports health, wellness

One hundred-twenty golfers helped raise funds to support area health and wellness programs during the annual Tomah Health Community Foundation golf outing at Hiawatha Golf Club, Aug. 5.

Advantage Realty won the 30-team, 18-hole scramble with a 14-under par 58, following a tie-breaking “chip off’ with CCF Bank #1, which also carded a 58.

“Thanks to the support from those who played the event and people who participated in our auctions, the Tomah Health Community Foundation continues its mission to support area health and wellness programs throughout Monroe County,” said foundation president Pete Reichardt.

He said the event takes on an extra special meaning when golfers know the outing helps with the health and wellness of residents throughout the county.

The outing also included live and silent auctions and a catered dinner. CCF Bank of Tomah was the main sponsor of this year’s foundation golf outing and presented a $2,000 check to the Foundation. Over the past 15 years, CCF Bank has been the main sponsor of the event and donated more than $42,000 to support the foundation and its mission.