Tomah Health Community Foundation golf outing supports health, wellness
One hundred golfers helped raise funds to support area health and wellness programs during the annual Tomah Health Community Foundation golf outing at Hiawatha Golf Club, Aug. 6.

The Olson Brothers Cranberry Company team won the 25 team, 18-hole scramble with an 18-under-par 54.

Last year’s golf outing was cancelled due to crowd concerns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite a challenging year, the Tomah Health Community Foundation continued its mission to support area health and wellness programs throughout Monroe County. Thanks to the continued support of area businesses that took part in this year’s event, we are extremely gracious to continue the foundation’s mission,” foundation president Pete Reichardt said. He said the event takes on a significant role when golfers know the outing helps with the health and wellness of the area community.

The outing also included live and silent auctions and a catered dinner.

CCF Bank of Tomah was the main sponsor of this year’s golf outing and presented a $1,200 check to the foundation. Over the past 14 years, CCF Bank has been the main sponsor of the event and donated more than $40,000 to support the foundation and its mission.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

