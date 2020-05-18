Tomah Health Community Foundation supports food pantry during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A donation by the Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping Tomah’s Neighbor For Neighbor Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health donated $1,200 to the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry May 13.

Foundation president Pete Reichardt said the donation meets the mission of the organization to support nonprofits especially during challenging times.

“Obviously food is a key resource that not only helps with the development, both physically mentally and emotionally with these families, but especially during these trying times,” Reichardt said. “We know that children who are hungry are not able to learn and study, and families that are hungry have other types of issues, so through the great work by the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, which we are so pleased to support, it helps with the health and well-being of the families in our community and makes our community strong,” Reichardt added.

Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller said the foundation’s donation will help pay electric bills for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St. in Tomah.