The Tomah Health Community Foundation has joined the cause to build beds for children in Monroe County.

Tomah Health Community Foundation president Peter Reichardt presented a $1,000 donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace representative Gwen Nelson Jan. 30.

“We are very pleased to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace who provides furnished beds to children in our local Tomah and Sparta communities who don’t have beds to sleep in,” said Reichardt. He said the mission of the foundation is to support non-profits and area service organizations that help the health and wellness of families and children in Monroe County.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit group, based in Idaho that ensures children who need a bed, get one. SHP was established in December 2012, when founder Luke Mickelson built a single bed for a family at Christmas. That spark reached hearts across the nation creating a community of volunteers dedicated to ensure no kids sleep on floors, chairs or on couches. Since that single bed was made and delivered in 2012, nearly 300 SHP chapters have sprouted up across America and Canada, with volunteers who have built and delivered over 100,000 beds.

Nelson said the foundation’s donation is vital to provide the tools to build, deliver and furnish the new beds for children in the area. Each bed is built on a Community Build Day and furnished with a new mattress, bedding and pillows.

Nelson said Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hoping to make 25-40 beds during its Feb. 25 build day at Tomah’s Recreation Park. She added that officials are in the process of starting a Tomah/Sparta chapter to further help children in Monroe County, where the needs are very high.

For more information about donating to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, contact Nelson at 608-372-4439 or email at gondolagarden@charter.net. Residents can also contact Diane Huber at 608-487-4094.

Additional information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace is available at SHPbeds.org.