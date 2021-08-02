Tomah Health Community Foundation supports therapy dog program

Brighter Tomorrows program coordinator Jan Bruder knows how a therapy dog can help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

A donation by the Tomah Health Community Foundation will help those survivors in Monroe County. Members donated $1,500 Thursday to support a therapy dog recently purchased by Brighter Tomorrows.

“Being all grant-funded and donation-funded, we really needed the support of our community to help fund this project and Tomah Health Foundation really stepped up to the plate and was able to make a contribution that will help us to purchase the dog and help pay for some of his training,” Bruder said

She said a recent donation from New Lisbon Correctional Institution was also instrumental in purchasing the Golden Retriever named Sol (after the sun) and an appropriate name for a dog who will bring brightness to clients who have been living in dark situations.

“On average we help about 400 survivors of abuse a year in Monroe County including adults and children. With the pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of people we were serving, services that we have been providing and the emergency assistance that those folks needed,” Bruder said.