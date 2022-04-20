Tomah Health Community Foundation supports Treasured Chests

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping women in Monroe County who are undergoing breast cancer treatment. Foundation members donated $1,500 to Treasured Chests of Monroe County March 29.

Treasured Chests president Stefanie Walker said the donation will help to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected with breast cancer.

“I want to thank the Tomah Health Foundation for the $1,500 donation,” Walker said. “It is awesome.”

Walker said they help patients by donating gift cards for gas to help offset transportation costs as well as purchasing wigs and other needs during treatments.

“These funds are very important,” said Walker, who survived breast cancer 10 years ago. “I had to drive for my treatments, so gas cards were great,” she said.

Walker said they assisted about 1,500 women in Monroe County this past year. She said the group recently held its biggest fundraiser of the year, “Ladies Night Out”, which raised $24,000 to help support their mission.

Tomah Health Community Foundation ex-officio Eric Prise said the organization’s donation meets its mission to support health and wellness programs in Monroe County.

“This is a perfect example of how the foundation’s work meets the health needs throughout the county.” Prise said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.