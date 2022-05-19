 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health conducts Safe Sitter class

Safe Sitter

Tomah Health Staff & Community Education Specialist Shayla Furlano, CNA, left, supervised Delaney Pierce and Aliza Gregar, both of Tomah, during a diaper changing exercise as part of the hospital’s Safe Sitter class May 13.

 Steve Rundio

Eleven people attended a Safe Sitter class May 13 at Tomah Health, which is one of three being held at the hospital this year.

“The Safe Sitter class is a highly respected course that provides aspiring child care sitters with the knowledge and skills they need to set parents at ease and help out families that need a responsible sitter,” said Tomah Health staff and community education specialist Shayla Furlano, CNA.

She said the class is a fun and hands-on experience for participants to learn how to safely and responsibly care for infants and children. Tomah Health became a registered Safe Sitter teaching site in 2014.

Due to the popularity of the class, the remaining Safe Sitter classes at Tomah Health are full this year.

Children in sixth through eighth grade are taught the latest in babysitting safety as part of the nationally recognized program developed by Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener after a colleague’s toddler choked to death while in the care of an adult sitter. More than 600,000 graduates have completed the course at hundreds of cities across the country.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

