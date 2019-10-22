Together with the Monroe County Aging & Disability Resource Center, officials at Tomah Health are coordinating an "Advance Life Planning" event Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the first floor conference room (1048) at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.
“Advance care planning is about planning for the what ifs that may occur in a person’s life,” said Tomah Health social worker/DCP Kaelyn Laylan.
According to Laylan, advance care planning is making decisions about the healthcare you would want to receive if you happen to become unable to speak for yourself.
“These are your decisions to make regardless of what you choose for your care, and the decisions are based on your personal values, preferences, and discussions with your loved ones,” said Laylan.
As part of the event, representatives from various agencies and businesses will have information available on estate planning and guardianship, power of attorney for health care, wills and trusts, Medicare and spousal impoverishment, funeral planning, plus hospice and palliative care services.
“Sharing your personal values with your loved ones is a vital component of the entire process,” Laylan said.
There is no charge to attend the event. However, Laylan said space is limited, so reservations are required by contacting Laylan at Tomah Health at 608-377-8444 by Nov. 8.
