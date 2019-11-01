Tomah Health, along with the Monroe County Health Department, is offering the life-saving Stop the Bleed training Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 6-7 p.m. in the first floor conference room at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action that encourages bystanders to be trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

“No one knows when they might need to step in and help save someone’s life in an emergency situation, and by providing this training a person would have the knowledge and the education to provide the correct care and potentially save a life,” said Tomah Health community health educator Julie Anderson, MSN, RN. “Hunters are highly encouraged to take the training, too. It takes less than six minutes to bleed out, so knowing what action to take can save lives, especially when you’re out in the woods.”

The free event is for adults, and no registration is required.

For questions, contact Anderson at 608-377-8781 or at janderson@tomahhealth.org.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

