Tomah Health CT awarded accreditation

A nearly yearlong effort has resulted in Tomah Health awarded a three-year accreditation in computed tomography by the American College of Radiology.

“This is a major goal for the hospital,” said imaging director Jessica Kennedy, BS, R.T. (R) (ARRT). “When you see the gold seal of accreditation displayed in our imaging facility, patients can be sure that they are in a facility that meets standards for imaging quality and safety."

CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

To achieve the ACR Gold Standard of Accreditation, Tomah Health personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance and quality control procedures went through a rigorous review process and met specific qualifications.

“The accreditation process itself involved submission of phantom and clinical images, dose measurements and scanning protocols to experts for peer review,” said imaging coordinator Kimberly Cramblit, MHA, R.T. (R) (M) (ARRT). “We also implemented additional daily and monthly checklists for a more robust quality control program.”