Tomah Health CT awarded accreditation

Tomah Health has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.

“This is a major goal for the hospital,” said Multi-Modality Imaging lead Marcy Dwyer RT(R)(MR)(CT). “When you see the gold seal of accreditation displayed in our imaging facility, patients can be sure that they are in a facility that meets standards for imaging quality and safety."

CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. To achieve the ACR Gold Standard of Accreditation, Tomah Health personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance and quality control procedures went through a rigorous review process and met specific credentials.

Dwyer said the ACR Gold Seal of Accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety.

“It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field," Dwyer said.

She said image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed with the findings reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

Dwyer said the accreditation process is the result of a team effort based on patient-centered care.

“It's really important for patients to know that every aspect of the ACR accreditation process is overseen by board-certified, expert contracted radiologists and medical physicists in advanced diagnostic imaging," she said. "We have a great team that puts quality at the forefront of patient care.”

Dwyer said Tomah Health CT was first accredited in 2019.

Founded in 1924, ACR is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The college serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.