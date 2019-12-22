Tomah Health donates holiday gift to food pantry

Employees at Tomah Health recently donated $2,300 to Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

According to hospital marketing/public relations director Eric Prise, the donation is from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry. Prise said that over the last nine years the organization has made the donation, which has totaled about $21,000 to the local pantry.

Neighbor for Neighbor executive director Doug Staller said the donation is vital to daily operations for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St., Tomah.

“It helps us do things like pay our utility bill,” Staller said. “When you’re a food pantry you’ve got freezers and coolers you’ve got to keep running, and our electric bills run about $800 a month, so it’s very important for us.”

Staller said the number of people who visit the pantry for food has remained consistent at about 450 families each month.

“It has stayed pretty steady,” he said.

