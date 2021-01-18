Tomah Health eases visitor restrictions

After a two–month restriction on visitors due to COVID-19 cases, Tomah Health began allowing patients one visitor at its facilities beginning Jan. 18.

Tomah Health Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, RN, MSN, said patients may have one visitor, age 18 years or older, in the hospital’s Emergency Services Department, Urgent Care, Surgical Services Department, Infusion Services and Warrens Clinic.

“Local data is showing COVID numbers stabilizing, and with vaccinations underway, we felt it was appropriate to allow one visitor per patient at this time,” Myhre said.

She said patients hospitalized for COVID-19, or those seen in Emergency Services or Urgent Care for coronavirus symptoms, are not permitted visitors. Restrictions will remain in place for the hospital’s Specialty Clinic and Rehabilitation Services Department, which includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy services.

Myhre said one visitor over 18 is still allowed in the Acute Care Department or inpatient area of the hospital during a 24-hour period, as well as for obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound and at the hospital’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw St., in Tomah.