 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health employees donate to food pantry
0 comments

Tomah Health employees donate to food pantry

{{featured_button_text}}
Donation

Tomah Health pharmacist Todd Chapman, left, and hospital physical therapist Erica Rosemeyer presented a ceremonial check to Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller. The donation is from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.

 Steve Rundio

A donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members is making this holiday a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said a $3,800 donation is from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry. Prise said over the last 10 years the organization has made the donation, which has totaled about $25,000 to the local pantry.

Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller said the donation is vital to daily operations for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St., Tomah.

“This money will go to pay for power bills, it’s going to put fuel in our truck that we use to pick up food on a weekly basis and buy the supplies we need to clean the building - all those sorts of things that make the operation run,” Staller said.

“It’s pretty humbling to receive a donation like this.”

Staller said the number of people who visit the pantry for food has been increasing to about 420 families a month.

“It has been on the rise again; we had 110 families last week for the busiest single week in a long time," Staller said

Staller predicts the numbers will continue to rise throughout the winter as some government programs expire at the end of the month.

“Some of the programs are going away so there’s going to be an additional strain on things," he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fort McCoy hosts Make-A-Wish visit
News

Fort McCoy hosts Make-A-Wish visit

On Nov. 7, Fort McCoy hosted a Make-A-Wish Foundation event for eight-year-old Chicago resident Miguel Garcia, whose wish was to be an Army soldier.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News