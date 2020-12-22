Tomah Health employees donate to food pantry

A donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members is making this holiday a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said a $3,800 donation is from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry. Prise said over the last 10 years the organization has made the donation, which has totaled about $25,000 to the local pantry.

Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller said the donation is vital to daily operations for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St., Tomah.

“This money will go to pay for power bills, it’s going to put fuel in our truck that we use to pick up food on a weekly basis and buy the supplies we need to clean the building - all those sorts of things that make the operation run,” Staller said.

“It’s pretty humbling to receive a donation like this.”

Staller said the number of people who visit the pantry for food has been increasing to about 420 families a month.