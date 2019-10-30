Health expo

Ruby Griffin, left, was among the 350 senior citizens who attended the Oct. 24 the Tomah Health Senior Health & Safety Expo. She performs a balance screening test with Tomah Health physical therapist Erica Rosemeyer.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

More than 350 senior citizens attended the Tomah Health Senior Health & Safety Expo held at the Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah, Oct. 24.

Attendees listened to Tomah Health physical therapist Erica Rosemeyer, DPT, during a complimentary balance screening offered during the event. The screening used a Biodex Balance System that Rosemeyer said helps identify a person’s risk of falling, which is the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older residents. Nationwide three million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries each year.

Tomah Health Community Outreach coordinated the expo, which included health and safety displays, various health screenings, food, refreshments and prizes plus a performance by Nashville recording artist Maggie Mae of Oxford, and members of her band, The Heartland Country Band" including Steve Nelson of Tomah and Dan Smith of Madison.

