Tomah Health Foundation aids struggling families

As COVID-19 affects the local economy and puts added stress on area families, the Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping to provide healthy food for those struggling in Monroe County.
Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health donated $3,000 to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s FoodShare Wisconsin program Wednesday.
“It really supports the foundation’s mission of supporting area organizations that provide health and wellness programs in our community,” foundation president Peter Reichardt said of the donation. The foundation has donated to the Second Harvest program seven years.
Formerly known as food stamps, FoodShare allows eligible residents to receive a debit card — called the QUEST Card —that is loaded with a person’s FoodShare benefits that can be used at most grocery stores and many Farmers’ Markets. The QUEST Card can even be used to participate in a Community Supported Agriculture program or to pay for Meals on Wheels.
“This year there have been challenges because of the coronavirus, but the program itself is still growing because there’s that much more of a need throughout the state and area,” said Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin FoodShare outreach specialist Brian Larson.
He said the FoodShare program helps ensure potentially eligible participants learn how to obtain benefits while meeting larger community needs.
“More people face unemployment or loss of income, so it is helping to supplement those needs,” Larson said.
Larson said that too often people who are at risk of hunger and eligible for FoodShare Wisconsin benefits do not enroll, and that’s where he comes in.
“Sometimes there is some reluctance especially from the older generations. They have a lot of respect and they have always taken care of themselves, so they say they want to keep doing that, but times are tight,” Larson said.
Second Harvest reports that over 100,000 residents in southwestern Wisconsin were already struggling with hunger before COVID-19 with most relying on low-wage jobs as their primary source of income. Without funding partnerships like the one with the Tomah Health Community Foundation, Larson said the program would struggle.
“It’s hugely important,” said Larson. “If we did not have funding through partnerships and donations, we would not be able to do what we are doing.”
From July 2019 through June 2020, Second Harvest assisted with the submission of 64 FoodShare Wisconsin applications in Monroe County, which accounted for $104,383 in FoodShare benefits for residents to use to purchase food at local grocers and generated 37,683 meals for food insecure Monroe County residents.
The program also generated $186,846 in economic impact in Monroe County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that every $5 spent in FoodShare benefits generates nearly $9 in local economic activity.
Officials say residents can find out if they are eligible and apply by visiting GetAQuestCard.org to learn more about eligibility requirements or call the FoodShare Helpline at 1-877-366-3635.
