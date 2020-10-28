Tomah Health Foundation aids struggling families

“More people face unemployment or loss of income, so it is helping to supplement those needs,” Larson said.

Larson said that too often people who are at risk of hunger and eligible for FoodShare Wisconsin benefits do not enroll, and that’s where he comes in.

“Sometimes there is some reluctance especially from the older generations. They have a lot of respect and they have always taken care of themselves, so they say they want to keep doing that, but times are tight,” Larson said.

Second Harvest reports that over 100,000 residents in southwestern Wisconsin were already struggling with hunger before COVID-19 with most relying on low-wage jobs as their primary source of income. Without funding partnerships like the one with the Tomah Health Community Foundation, Larson said the program would struggle.

“It’s hugely important,” said Larson. “If we did not have funding through partnerships and donations, we would not be able to do what we are doing.”

From July 2019 through June 2020, Second Harvest assisted with the submission of 64 FoodShare Wisconsin applications in Monroe County, which accounted for $104,383 in FoodShare benefits for residents to use to purchase food at local grocers and generated 37,683 meals for food insecure Monroe County residents.