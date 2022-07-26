Tomah Health Foundation funds educational program

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is supporting families struggling with educational needs in the Tomah area.

Members of the organization donated $1,500 to the Compass Learning Center in Tomah Wednesday.

“Studies have shown that children that are struggling either financially or with education, also struggle in other areas of their life,” said foundation president Peter Reichardt. “By supporting Compass Learning Center and their mission, the foundation is able to help maintain a good family structure, and it goes a long way to help them become strong citizens in the future.”

Compass Learning Center Director Sheila Tracy said the donation will support the center’s scholarship program and assist with 100 tutoring sessions in Tomah.

“Many of our families seek support with academic skills. However, they often add comments in our exit surveys thanking us for also motivating their child, while listening to their needs,” said Tracy.

She said families have experienced additional stress since COVID-19, which has changed many educational experiences for families.

“Several of our families are feeling the pressure and stress of their children missing out on a lot of those face-to-face educational moments. Our tutors are able to meet with them weekly to continue our goal of helping to fill the gaps and eliminate the stress,” Tracy said. “We actually have several grandparents who are signing up grandchildren because they feel that pressure as well and are looking for a support system.”

Tracy said the Compass Learning Center’s team offers private tutoring sessions for students of all ages with licensed teachers at 310 W. Elizabeth St. in Tomah. She said during the summer about 20 students receive tutoring, while nearly 40 students receive services during the school year. She said families needing tutoring can contact the center at 608-567-2521, or online at facebook.com/leadingtotherightpathforsuccess.