Tomah Health Foundation funds food outreach

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping to get healthy food within the reach of struggling families in Monroe County.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health Thursday donated $3,000 to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s FoodShare program.

“The support from the foundation has been there for over six years now, and we really appreciate them because it helps us and the people of Tomah,” said Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin FoodShare outreach specialist Brian Larson.

Formerly known as food stamps, FoodShare Wisconsin allows eligible residents to receive a debit card that is loaded with a person’s FoodShare benefits that can be used at most grocery stores and many farmers markets. Larson said that too often people who are at risk of hunger and eligible for FoodShare Wisconsin benefits do not enroll.

“Some people are reluctant to go to local food pantries,” said Larson. “This allows them to make their own individual choices; they might have dietary needs, and if they have the FoodShare card, they can use that in the grocery store.”