Tomah Health Foundation nonevent supports future health care students

Officials with the Tomah Health Community Foundation are enthusiastic about a special event designed to support future health care professionals.

For the last 14 years, the foundation has held its nonevent fundraising effort that has raised more than $75,000 to support future health care providers.

“When this first started our nonevent, we saw it as an opportunity to do something a little different, while continuing the work of the hospital foundation,” said foundation president Pete Reichardt. “Our nonevent guarantees that you don’t have to worry about showing up to an event; all you have to do is consider a donation for a great cause that benefits our future health care.”

Reichardt said instead of a traditional fundraising banquet, a mailing has been sent to area businesses, residents and friends of the foundation seeking support for the fictitious affair.

Reichardt said the foundation’s program has special importance to future health care.

“Over the years the organization has awarded more than $75,000 to support students studying for a future health care career,” he said. “We truly appreciate everyone that supports the effort and are always looking for additional businesses and individuals to get behind our project.”

He added that the foundation’s annual educational scholarship program funds three $1,500 scholarships to students planning a health care career.

Reichardt said the foundation continues to support area not-for-profit wellness programs throughout Monroe County through events, including its annual golf outing scheduled Aug. 5. He said anyone who did not get an official nonevent mailing, but may be interested in taking part should visit tomahhealth.org for a donation form. Donations are accepted through May 20.

