Tomah Health Foundation 'Nonevent' supports future healthcare staff

Despite continued social distancing and limited crowds, officials with the Tomah Health Community Foundation are enthusiastic about a special event designed to support future health care professionals.

For the last 13 years, the philanthropic organization of Tomah Health has held its nonevent fundraising effort that has raised more than $70,000 to support future health care providers.

“When this first started our nonevent, we saw it as an opportunity to do something a little different, while continuing the work of the hospital foundation,” said organization president Pete Reichardt. “With continued COVID safeguards, our nonevent guarantees that you don’t have to worry about showing up to an event and social distancing; all you have to do is consider a donation for a great cause that benefits our future health care.”

Reichardt said instead of a traditional fundraising banquet, a mailing has been sent to Tomah-area businesses, residents and friends of the foundation seeking support for the fictional affair.

While nonevent means an occurrence of only superficial interest or content, Reichardt said the foundation’s program has special importance to future healthcare.