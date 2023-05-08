Officials with the Tomah Health Community Foundation are enthusiastic about a special event designed to support future health care professionals. For the past 15 years, the foundation has held its nonevent fundraising effort that has raised more than $80,000 to support future health care providers.

“When this first started, we saw it as an opportunity to do something a little different, while continuing the work of the hospital foundation,” said organization president Brian Eirschele. “Our nonevent guarantees that you don’t have to worry about showing up to an event; all you have to do is consider a donation for a great cause that benefits our future health care. It’s that easy.”

Eirschele said instead of a traditional fundraising banquet, a mailing has been sent to Tomah area businesses, residents and friends of the foundation seeking support for the fictitious event.

“Over the years the organization has awarded more than $80,000 to support students studying for a future health care career,” he said. “We truly appreciate everyone that supports the effort and are always looking for additional businesses and individuals to get behind our project.”

Eirschele added that the foundation’s annual educational scholarship program funds three $1,500 scholarships to students planning a health care career. He said the foundation continues to support area not-for-profit wellness programs throughout Monroe County through fundraising events, including its annual golf outing scheduled Aug. 4.

He said anyone who did not get an official nonevent mailing, but may be interested in taking part should visit tomahhealth.org for a donation form. Donations are accepted through May 30.