Tomah Health Foundation recognizes Stuart with mission donation

The Tomah Health Community Foundation has recognized retiring Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart with a donation to the Sparta-based St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County. Foundation members donated $500 in Stuart’s name to the mission before the foundation’s annual golf outing Aug. 5.

“It certainly is an honor for the foundation to single out Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart, and this donation is a very small way for us to thank him for his years of support to the foundation,” said foundation president Pete Reichardt. “The program that St. Clare Mission has provides the medical services and the medications to people who cannot afford it, and that can make a big difference in people’s lives which affects their family.”

Reichardt said the foundation raises funds to support health initiatives that benefit Monroe County residents. He said the organization’s biggest event is its annual golf outing, which continues to pay dividends to a number of nonprofit organizations throughout Monroe County.

Mission medical director Michael Saunders, M.D. said the foundation’s donation will help with a growing number of Monroe County residents who are in need of medical care and prescription medications.

“Unfortunately we have seen our numbers increase over the last few months,” said Saunders. “These donations are critical. Without these donations, we could not provide the services and medications to our patients.”

Saunders said the mission has been providing care to area residents for over 25 years at the Mayo Health System Sparta campus and will soon offer care locally together with the St. Clare Health Mission of La Crosse County thanks to a recently purchased mobile van.

Stuart is retiring at the end of August after 50 years in health care, including 27 years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health. Derek Daly will succeed Stuart as the new hospital CEO.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Phil Stuart who has been very supportive as the CEO of Tomah Health to the St. Clare Health Mission over the years,” Saunders added.