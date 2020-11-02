Tomah Health Foundation supports food pantry during trying times

Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry is experiencing a growth spurt during trying times. That is why pantry executive director Doug Staller says donations from groups like the Tomah Health Community Foundation are so valuable.

Representatives of the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health donated $3,000 to the food pantry Oct. 28.

“The first couple of months of the pandemic our numbers dipped, but since June things have been on a steady climb,” Staller said. He said the pantry currently serves 350 families a month.

Due to COVID-19, Staller said operations have been interesting.

“We’ve gone to an outside pantry, so we are pre-bagging all the food so we can put it in people’s cars,” he said.

Staller said the pantry has also re-routed traffic in its parking lot and added extra outdoor lighting to help eliminate personal contact.

As for the Foundation’s support, Staller said the donation will enable the pantry to cover expenses at the facility at 111 W. Veterans St.