Tomah Health Foundation Supports Free Foot Care Clinic

Beverly Kamrath knows how important it is to have healthy feet. The Tomah resident was one of 60 people who attended a free foot care clinic at Tomah Health Dec.6.

“It’s wonderful, and it relates to everything else with your health. It’s a very good clinic,” said Kamrath, who was attending for the first time.

The clinic was made possible thanks to a $2,500 donation by the Tomah Health Community Foundation.

“It’s through the generous contributions of donations by area residents to the foundation that allows us to make contributions like this that promote wellness and health within our community,” said foundation president Pete Reichardt. He said the foundation’s donation fulfills the mission of the organization to support -initiatives that benefit area residents.

Last spring the foundation also contributed $2,500 to fund the clinics conducted by Viterbo graduate nurses who trim, cut, clip nails, corns and calluses using state-of-the-art equipment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this generosity from the Tomah Health Foundation,” said Mary Ellen Stolder, Viterbo University graduate nursing program director.