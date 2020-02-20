Tomah Health Foundation Supports Monroe County Health Mission

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping needy Monroe County residents get medications essential to fight illnesses and stay healthy.
Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health recently donated $1,000 to the Sparta-based St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County.
“Without this type of support we would not exist,” mission medical director Michael Saunders, M.D. said of the donation. “One of the greatest services that we provide is medications for those people that fall through the cracks and not eligible for any coverage from a government program, so without us they find themselves unable to access those medications, so it’s really a lifeline.”
Saunders said the mission is dependent on private donations since it doesn’t collect fees from patients. He said the staff is volunteer other than a clinic coordinator, who is part-time.
The mission has been providing care to area residents for nearly 25 years at the Mayo Health System Sparta campus.
You have free articles remaining.
“After Obamacare, we decreased our mission from one night a week to the first and third Tuesdays or two nights a month and normally see an average of seven or eight people a night, and additional people are seen for pharmacy services,” Saunders said.
Saunders said the mission recently became an independent 501© (3) organization after operating “under the auspices of the Sparta hospital foundation.” He said the change gives the group an opportunity to renew its mission while being more responsive to Monroe County residents.
“We’ve had a fairly low profile the last couple of years, and we are in the process of trying to re-initiate relationships with physicians in the clinics in Monroe County and get the word out regarding the services that we have available,” he said.
The foundation has supported St. Clare for a number of years, including a $1,000 donation in 2019.
“One of the key components of the foundation is that we give back to organizations that make a difference in the community through health and wellness,” foundation president Pete Reichardt said. “The program that St. Clare Mission has provides the services and the medications to people who cannot afford it, and that can make a pretty big difference in people’s lives which affects their family,” he said.
Reichardt said the foundation raises funds to support health initiatives that benefit Monroe County residents. He said the organization holds a number of events throughout the year including its “non-event” fundraiser in the spring and annual golf outing each summer to help support its mission.