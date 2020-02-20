Tomah Health Foundation Supports Monroe County Health Mission

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping needy Monroe County residents get medications essential to fight illnesses and stay healthy.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health recently donated $1,000 to the Sparta-based St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County.

“Without this type of support we would not exist,” mission medical director Michael Saunders, M.D. said of the donation. “One of the greatest services that we provide is medications for those people that fall through the cracks and not eligible for any coverage from a government program, so without us they find themselves unable to access those medications, so it’s really a lifeline.”

Saunders said the mission is dependent on private donations since it doesn’t collect fees from patients. He said the staff is volunteer other than a clinic coordinator, who is part-time.

The mission has been providing care to area residents for nearly 25 years at the Mayo Health System Sparta campus.

“After Obamacare, we decreased our mission from one night a week to the first and third Tuesdays or two nights a month and normally see an average of seven or eight people a night, and additional people are seen for pharmacy services,” Saunders said.