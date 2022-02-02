 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health grief support series starts March 1

Tomah Health Hospice Touch is offering a six-week group grief support series that will be held each Tuesday March 1 through April 5 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW.

Participants can choose from one of two times, 9:30-11 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m.

“This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief,” Warsaw said.

There is no charge for the program; however, registration is required by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by Friday, Feb. 25.

Due to COVID-19 policies, Warsaw said groups will be limited in size, social distancing will be practiced and people will be screened and required to wear a mask.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

