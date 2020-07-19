Tomah Health helps remember Murphy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deb Murphy always enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. So when the Tomah woman lost her battle with cancer nearly two years ago, her husband Jim wanted to remember Deb with a special memorial.

“I was given money from Deb’s funeral and it was for three things,” Jim Murphy said. “It was for a donation to the American Cancer Society, a donation to St. Mary’s (Queen of the Apostles) School in Tomah, and a memorial. I had no idea what to do with the memorial but thought we could do something that would generally help people without being ostentatious."

After some discussions with Tomah Health chief executive officer Phil Stuart, plans were made for the memorial to include a pergola, a bench and brick pavers to be installed along the walking path on the west end of the Tomah Health campus.

“I think this is beautiful. This is great,” Murphy said of the memorial constructed by hospital facility services staff. “She’s going to love this place. She’s going to love the wildflowers and looking at the pines which we also have around our house. She liked to sit, rest and reflect. She’ll like it.”

Murphy said he hopes people who walk the hospital trail will also enjoy the area.