Tomah Health honors former registered nurse

Tomah Health will never forget registered nurse Teresa Williams.

Officials paid tribute to Williams by installing a bench and flowers along the walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus May 6. Originally donated by Tomah High School “action room” students in 2009, the bench was initially placed outside Tomah Memorial Hospital as part of a special memory garden honoring Williams, who died July 22, 2009, as the result of domestic violence.

Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart said it was fitting to remember Williams during national nurses’ week.

“When the bench was donated at the old facility, one of the things that we assured the staff was that we would move it to our new location and that we would start in the spring,” he said. “The fact that it took place during national nurses’ week coincides with how we are remembering one of our own nurses.”

Stuart said Williams, a 12-year hospital obstetrics department registered nurse, made a major impact on the people she worked with, along with patients and the community.

“There were a lot of things that she impacted during her life and afterward, so it truly recognizes her as a quality nurse who was liked by staff and patients,” Stuart said.