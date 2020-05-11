Tomah Health Honors Olson with DAISY Award

“It is different; we mask and wear face shields in patient care and feel that takes away the personal touch that we normally have. They can’t see when we smile and can’t see when we’re talking or read our lips, so we have to make sure they understand what we are saying. Making sure that they are aware of everything and comfortable are some of the key points,” Olson said.

Tomah Health chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said Olson is the type of nurse that exemplifies the DAISY award.

“It’s great to see Megan receive the award because she has really grown in the profession here. She started here as a CNA (certified nursing assistant), she became a nurse intern and then became an RN here,” Myhre said. “She is very caring, she has a wonderful skill set and connects with people and thinks of the patient as a person.”

Olson was one of 28 nurses nominated for the award this year. She is the fourth person to receive the DAISY award since the hospital first implemented it in 2017.

“The DAISY Award is a little different because it really talks to the connection that a nurse has with a patient, which is different from other awards or certifications,” Myhre said. “It is extremely important to acknowledge the special work that nurses do.”