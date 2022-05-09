Tomah Health Hospice receives honor

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, surveys and advanced analytics.

According to HEALTHCAREfirst officials, Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. “Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Tomah Health Hospice Touch and congratulate them on their success.”

The award criteria was based on Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems program survey results from October 2020 through September 2021.

The CAHPS program is a public/private initiative to develop standardized surveys of patients’ experiences with ambulatory and facility-level care in commercial and Medicaid plans. Surveys were developed with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. CAHPS data address areas such as help for pain and symptoms, rating of the hospice facility, and communication with family. The CAHPS results offer an indication of how well health care organizations meet member expectations.

Tomah Health Hospice Touch director Heidi Stalsberg said the Hospice Honors award is the result of a team effort.

“The data from our caregiver surveys is an important element of our quality program and drives many of our quality improvement projects. Sharing this data with staff also helps the team’s awareness of the caregiver’s point of view,” Stalsberg said. “Our quality scores, which are available to the public on Medicare.gov: Hospice Compare, give evidence of the highly reliable organization we are."

HEALTHCAREfirst officials said award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question- by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients included organizations scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

Officials said additional information on HEALTHCAREfirst’s CAHPS survey program and the Hospice Honors award is available online at healthcarefirst.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.