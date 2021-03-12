 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health Hospice Touch offers grief support sessions
0 comments

Tomah Health Hospice Touch offers grief support sessions

{{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning April 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday beginning April 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose either day.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief,."

Warsaw said due to COVID-19 policies, each group will be limited to five people.

There is no charge for the program; however, participants should register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by April 9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two local students have been named to the Honors List at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2020 semester. Ryan Fisher of Camp…

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER
News

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did the doctors wear those blue-green outfits when I had an operation in La Crosse last year?

+5
THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

February 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News