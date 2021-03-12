Tomah Health Hospice Touch offers grief support sessions

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning April 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday beginning April 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose either day.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief,."

Warsaw said due to COVID-19 policies, each group will be limited to five people.

There is no charge for the program; however, participants should register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by April 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.