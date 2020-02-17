Tomah Health Hospice Touch schedules grief support series

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning March 10-April 14 from 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the hospice/palliative care offices at 601 Straw St., in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or evening time.

Bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW, said the series will help people cope with grief on a daily basis.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Warsaw. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief.”

There is no charge for the program; however, Warsaw said participants should register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 in Tomah by March 3.

