Tomah Health IT director lucky, thankful

“In this type of field, you always learn — every day. You never stop learning,” said Smith.

As one can imagine, computer technology has drastically changed over 40 years.

“I had the perspective in my life that you always try something new and it was a great opportunity to start off and be involved at ground zero," Smith said.

Being able to grow with the organization and the ever-changing technology was significant to Smith.

“There are a lot of aspects of the work that I am very proud of because I was part of an organization that from the board to the administration team to the people who worked beside, they all supported the changes," she said.

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joseph Zeps said under LaVonne’s leadership, the hospital’s information technology environment grew from a single desktop personal computer to an integrated system that supports nearly every aspect of the hospital’s operation.