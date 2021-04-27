Tomah Health joins Health Care System Advocacy Day

“Every year, Advocacy Day affords Tomah Health an opportunity to draw attention to the excellent care we provide our patients and the important role we play in keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Tomah Health marketing director Eric Prise said. “This year, the event took on a special significance as health care providers throughout the state reflect on the stress a year’s worth of COVID has inflicted on our people and overall operations. It is important for our legislators to understand what we’ve been through and how we can best move forward to continue to provide the high-quality, affordable and accessible health care Wisconsin is known for.”