Tomah Health joins Health Care System Advocacy Day

Tomah Health joined nearly 1,000 hospital and health system employees and trustees to learn about health care issues facing Wisconsin and to promote health care policy to elected state leaders at the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Advocacy Day held virtually April 14.
“Every year, Advocacy Day affords Tomah Health an opportunity to draw attention to the excellent care we provide our patients and the important role we play in keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Tomah Health marketing director Eric Prise said. “This year, the event took on a special significance as health care providers throughout the state reflect on the stress a year’s worth of COVID has inflicted on our people and overall operations. It is important for our legislators to understand what we’ve been through and how we can best move forward to continue to provide the high-quality, affordable and accessible health care Wisconsin is known for.”
In an address to Advocacy Day attendees, Gov. Tony Evers thanked health care providers for the role they have played and continue to play in fighting COVID-19.
The event’s keynote address by journalist, anchor and talk show host Frank Sesno was followed by a bipartisan legislative panel moderated by WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding. Panelists included Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Sen. Jon Erpenbach,D-West Point.
WHA officials also recognized State Representative Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, with the Association’s 2021 Health Care Advocate of the Year Award. Kurtz said that he was “humbled” by the honor.
“I am extremely honored to receive this distinguished award,” he said.
The 50th Assembly Representative was recognized for “his partnership with local hospital leaders and his support of legislation to provide necessary Medicaid funding for hospitals, remove unnecessary regulations and bolster the state’s health care workforce.”
The half-day virtual event was followed by virtual meetings between hospital representatives and legislative representatives. Prise said key priorities highlighted regulatory flexibility needed to deliver efficient and effective care, and the importance of Medicaid funding to the state’s health system.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association advocates on behalf of its 130-plus member hospitals and health systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, high-value care to the citizens of Wisconsin.