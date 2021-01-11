Tomah Health joins Monroe County to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations

Tomah Health has joined with the Monroe County Health Department to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to area health care employees and essential workers.

“As a Phase 1 vaccinator for the state of Wisconsin, we are working at partnering with the Monroe County Health Department to reach out to all health care providers in the county to provide the vaccine,” said Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN.

Anderson said the hospital has vaccinated more than 300 people, including just over 200 Tomah Health employees with the Moderna vaccine.

“As a hospital wanting to vaccinate our own health care workers, we applied for a Phase 1A application to get the vaccine here and give it out at the hospital. Once we got through our own staff, we recognized that there was an opportunity to assist Monroe County,” Anderson said. “Tomah Health has always been an important player in the community, and when it came time for COVID vaccinations, it just made sense to work with the health department and use our mutual relationship in order to coordinate as many people as we can to get vaccinated.”

Monroe County Health Department Health Officer and Director Tiffany Giesler, RN, said the partnership is crucial to get the vaccine distributed.