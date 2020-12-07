Tomah Health leaders support Toys for Tots

Tomah Health department directors, managers and coordinators donated more than 30 toys for the Tomah Lion’s Club Toys for Tots program Dec. 4.

Hospital Marketing and Public Relations Director Eric Prise said the leadership team has donated to the local program over 12 years.

Tomah Lions Club Toys for Tots co-chairman Jeff Cram said the club has seen an uptick in requests for toys this year. He said gifts will be distributed to more than 100 needy families in the Tomah area this holiday.