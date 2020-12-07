 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health leaders support Toys for Tots
0 comments

Tomah Health leaders support Toys for Tots

{{featured_button_text}}
Donation

Tomah Lion’s Club treasurer and Toys for Tots co-chairman Jeff Cram, left, accepted toys from Tomah Health department leaders including: rehabilitation services coordinator Emily Wall, information technology services director Heather Laudon, cardiac rehabilitation coordinator Shana Steele, chief financial officer Joe Zeps and Specialty Clinic director Melody Hinkel.

Tomah Health department directors, managers and coordinators donated more than 30 toys for the Tomah Lion’s Club Toys for Tots program Dec. 4.

Hospital Marketing and Public Relations Director Eric Prise said the leadership team has donated to the local program over 12 years.

Tomah Lions Club Toys for Tots co-chairman Jeff Cram said the club has seen an uptick in requests for toys this year. He said gifts will be distributed to more than 100 needy families in the Tomah area this holiday.

The Lion’s has conducted the program over 60 years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID-19 tests in Tomah Dec. 3

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host anothe…

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

November 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and cha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News