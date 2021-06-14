Tomah Health lifts visitor restrictions

Despite the positive news, Myhre said the COVID pandemic is not over.

“The pandemic is not over, and that is really hard for some people. You go out into the public and see many people not masking and people want to think that we are done and can move on, but we still have hospitalizations and people dying of this pandemic,” Myhre said. “People don’t have to die from this. We need to get more people vaccinated and maintain safety where we can.”

Tomah Health has administered more than 6,353 vaccinations to hospital staff and area residents since the end of December. The Monroe County Health Department has reported that 33.7% of county residents are fully vaccinated, while 73.3% of residents 65 years and older are fully vaccinated.

“We have vaccinated a large number of people in the community, but there are still people who are not vaccinated and we do know that vaccines are the way out of this pandemic. We need to get more people vaccinated,” Myhre added.

Residents interested in a COVID-19 vaccine are urged to visit the Monroe County Health Department online registration form or call the health department at 608-269-8666.