Tomah Health limiting entrances, March 26 blood drive still scheduled

Prise said Versiti officials are urging community members to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments at donor centers and organized blood drives to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply.

“The patients in our communities and our hospital partners continue to rely on the generosity of donors. We can only rely on each other for this precious resource,” said Versiti chief medical officer Tom Abshire, M.D. “The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe. Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”

Prise said blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s main entrance and will be pre-screened before donating.

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds also may donate with parental consent. Donors can are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Prise said as an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from Tomah Culver’s as part of the restaurant's "give a pint, get a pint’ promotion."

