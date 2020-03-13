Tomah Health limiting entrances, March 26 blood drive still scheduled

Tomah Health is reducing the number of public entrances to the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive as part of its continued safeguards against COVID-19.
Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said beginning Monday, March 16, the public can enter the hospital using its main entrance or the urgent care/emergency entrance. He said other access points, including the rehabilitation entrance on the east side of the hospital, will be closed.
“Limiting entrances to our facility allows us to better control patient and visitor flow while acting as another safeguard measure,” Prise said.
He said Tomah Health also will be closed to people who walk for exercise in the hospital main corridors. Area groups that had been using the hospital cafe for social events will also be prohibited.
“At the present time, family and relatives can still visit those who are patients at Tomah Health, but visitor access may change,” said Prise.
He said updates will be posted on the hospital’s website and via its Facebook page.
All hospital events have been canceled, except for the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive March 26 from noon to 5 p.m.
Prise said Versiti officials are urging community members to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments at donor centers and organized blood drives to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply.
“The patients in our communities and our hospital partners continue to rely on the generosity of donors. We can only rely on each other for this precious resource,” said Versiti chief medical officer Tom Abshire, M.D. “The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe. Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”
Prise said blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s main entrance and will be pre-screened before donating.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds also may donate with parental consent. Donors can are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Prise said as an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from Tomah Culver’s as part of the restaurant's "give a pint, get a pint’ promotion."