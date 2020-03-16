Tomah Health limiting visitors

Tomah Health is limiting visitors to the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive as part of continued safeguards against COVID-19.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said the hospital is limiting patient visitors to one person who must be over 18 years old. No one under 18 years old will be allowed.

“We understand the visitor restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones, but we are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff,” Prise said.

He said there will be exceptions for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and patients who need language services.

The facility has also limited access to its main entrance or the urgent care/emergency entrance. He said other access points, including the rehabilitation entrance on the east side of the hospital, are closed.

The hospital main entrance will remain open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The urgent care/emergency entrance is open 24 hours a day.

Prise said visitors will be screened and asked if they are feeling well and will have their body temperature taken.