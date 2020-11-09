Tomah Health Love Light program goes virtual

An annual holiday event will be a bit different this year. Officials with the Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care programs have announced that this year’s Love Light program will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

“It’s a beautiful ceremony, and people really look forward to it, and this year we need to continue that and be creative to still provide that opportunity to honor those people who are no longer here and people we miss,” said Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN.

In the past, separate programs were held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and at Tomah Health in Tomah.

Stalsberg said a single program will be videotaped in early December and broadcast on social media and the hospital’s website Dec. 14.

“This year we need to be safe, and by honoring our loved ones and those people who still need this type of service and support, we are keeping their safety in mind,” Stalsberg said.

Over the past 29 years, hundreds of names were publicly read during the event, which Stalsberg said will still take place.