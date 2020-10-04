Tomah Health marks anniversary with Boys & Girls Club donation

In recognition of its anniversary, Tomah Health has donated $1,000 to the Tomah Boys & Girls Club.

Hospital CEO Phil Stuart said the donation recognized the ongoing partnership with the club and its 20-year anniversary of offering services to Tomah area youth.

“We’ve always had a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, so we thought what a better way to recognize our one-year birthday with their 20-year birthday and give them support to continue their work,” Stuart said.

Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin CEO Karen DeSanto said the donation will help fund the organization’s healthy lifestyle programs that provides food to children.

“Every day after school we feed our kids a hot and nutritious meal through our Kid’s Café program and Tomah Health has stepped up from the beginning to help build the program and continue to support it,” DeSanto said. “Support from Tomah Health has been extraordinary”

She said over 30,000 meals were served over the past year.

The donation was made in recognition of the first-year anniversary of the opening of Tomah Health. The new hospital opened Oct. 2, 2019, at 501 Gopher Dr. on Tomah’s south side.

