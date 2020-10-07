Tomah Health marks first-year anniversary

Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart admits that the past year has been the most challenging in his 48-year career in health care. Considering the challenges of COVID-19, Stuart also acknowledges that the one-year anniversary of Tomah Health has marked a significant chapter for the organization and community.

“It’s hard to believe that is has been only one year,” Stuart said of last year’s October opening of the facility at 501 Gopher Dr. on Tomah’s south side.

“We have weathered the storm; we have done the right things to make sure that we have a safe environment for our staff and also for those who want to use our services,” Stuart said. “I am very proud of our staff for being able to rise to the challenge and make things happen,” Stuart said of the organization, which continues to monitor COVID daily.

He said that the hospital is “basically back to full operations” following a reduction in services which occurred in March.

“That’s a testament to every individual who works here,” Stuart said. “We should be very proud of that not only as an organization, but also has a community.”

Stuart cited a number of features at Tomah Health that have enabled staff to care for COVID patients.