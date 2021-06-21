Tomah Health offers childbirth classes

Tomah Health will hold in-person childbirth education classes in July for expecting moms and soon-to-be fathers.

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class is scheduled Thursday, July 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered July 15 and July 22 from 5:45-8 p.m. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

Interested parents must register in advance for the classes by calling 608-377-8688. Visitors to Tomah Health are reminded that face masks are required to enter the facility.

