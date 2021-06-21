 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health offers childbirth classes
0 Comments

Tomah Health offers childbirth classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health will hold in-person childbirth education classes in July for expecting moms and soon-to-be fathers.

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class is scheduled Thursday, July 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered July 15 and July 22 from 5:45-8 p.m. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

Interested parents must register in advance for the classes by calling 608-377-8688. Visitors to Tomah Health are reminded that face masks are required to enter the facility.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Western Technical College has announced its President’s List for the 2021 spring semester. To be included on the President’s List, students mu…

News

New minimum tobacco age is 21

Approximately 1,300 people die every day in the United States from smoking-related diseases. Studies have shown that almost all adult smokers …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News