Tomah Health offers Feb. 10 breastfeeding class

Tomah Health has scheduled a breastfeeding class Thursday, Feb. 10 for expecting mothers and fathers.
New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during the virtual class Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.
Interested parents must register in advance for the class by calling 608-377-8688.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
