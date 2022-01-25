 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah Health offers Feb. 10 breastfeeding class

  • 0

Tomah Health has scheduled a breastfeeding class Thursday, Feb. 10 for expecting mothers and fathers.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during the virtual class Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Interested parents must register in advance for the class by calling 608-377-8688.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Callyn Organ of Tomah has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. The Dean’s List honors degree-seeking students …

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: We saw a farrier heat horseshoes at Old World Wisconsin, and it turned a red color. Why is that?

Sparta receives brownfields grant

Sparta receives brownfields grant

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded a brownfields grant to Monroe County to assist with the investigation of potential e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News